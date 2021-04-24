Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) vs. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Head to Head Review

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seres Therapeutics and Fortress Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fortress Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.54%. Fortress Biotech has a consensus price target of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 152.93%. Given Fortress Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Fortress Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 54.28 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -17.05 Fortress Biotech $36.63 million 11.06 -$39.96 million ($0.73) -5.85

Fortress Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Fortress Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -385.22% -2,867.98% -51.24% Fortress Biotech -131.98% -44.08% -19.06%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.07, meaning that its stock price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats Seres Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-301 that is in the Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-262 to treat an initial recurrence of CDI; and SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug designed to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne. It also develops late stage product candidates, such as intravenous Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; CUTX-101, an injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; MB-107 and MB-207 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; Cosibelimab for metastatic cancers; CK-101 for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; Triplex vaccine for cytomegalovirus; and CEVA101 for the treatment of severe traumatic brain injury in adults and children. The company's early stage product candidates include MB-102 for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; MB-101 for glioblastoma; MB-104 for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-106 for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma; MB-103 for GBM & metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-108; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and BAER-101. Its preclinical product candidates comprise AAV-ATP7A gene therapy; AVTS-001 gene therapy; CK-103 BET inhibitor; CEVA-D and CEVA-102; CK-302, an anti-GITR; CK-303, an anti-CAIX; ConVax; and ONCOlogues, and oligonucleotide platform. It has collaboration arrangements with universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

