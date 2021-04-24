Fortuna Market Cap Reaches $392,643.74 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $392,643.74 and $1,063.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fortuna

FOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

