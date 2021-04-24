Fountain Reaches Market Capitalization of $776,007.67 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $776,007.67 and $7,461.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00063451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08178079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00649213 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.