Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of FOX by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.41 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

