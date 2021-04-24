Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Fox Factory makes up approximately 3.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.24% of Fox Factory worth $225,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,013.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 499,175 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory stock traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.67. 676,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,311. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

