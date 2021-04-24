Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,842,415 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

