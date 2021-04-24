Fractal Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $274,228.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.