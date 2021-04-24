Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

NYSE:FMS opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.