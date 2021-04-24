Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDP opened at $29.65 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $35,162.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $570,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

