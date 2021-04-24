Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $110,728.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars.

