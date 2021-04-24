Frontier (FRONT) Achieves Market Cap of $62.84 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003358 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $62.84 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00064937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00652320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.93 or 0.07801046 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

