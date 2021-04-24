FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.10% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

