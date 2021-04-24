FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 6,091,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of FTS International worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,026,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $10,804,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $9,684,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,933,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,696,000.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE FTSI opened at $23.30 on Friday. FTS International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

