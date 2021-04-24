FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.41 or 0.00091003 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.28 billion and $102.65 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.76 or 0.00644803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.67 or 0.07676643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.