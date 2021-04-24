FUD.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $393,935.15 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $393,935.15 and approximately $2,495.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.68 or 0.00033314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00647784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.41 or 0.07712965 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

