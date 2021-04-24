Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.63

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and traded as high as $30.74. Fujitsu shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 70,102 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

