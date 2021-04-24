Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.29 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Function X has a market capitalization of $161.78 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.40 or 0.99985174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00037698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00124308 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.