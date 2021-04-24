Fundamenta Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $2.23 million and $5.87 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00005848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 100.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00264323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01009838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,791.28 or 0.99823772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.88 or 0.00603131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

