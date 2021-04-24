Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

FNKO opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Funko by 586.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 23.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

