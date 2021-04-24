Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches Market Cap of $9.18 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $1.95 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00004019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00269722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.52 or 0.01016652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,355.29 or 1.00080975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00609106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

