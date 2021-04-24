Fuse Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and $1.24 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00263007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01016967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.87 or 0.99817087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.36 or 0.00608374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

