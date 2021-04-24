Fusible One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,446.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Fusible has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004270 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $890,409.28 and approximately $4,446.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.35 or 1.00019924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00610654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

