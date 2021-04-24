Fusion (FSN) Hits One Day Volume of $3.04 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001732 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,601.98 or 0.97866564 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,782,518 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.