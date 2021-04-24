FYDcoin (FYD) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and $973.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 565,142,371 coins and its circulating supply is 538,059,824 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

