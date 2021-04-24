Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading 20.2% Lower This Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $2.00 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00013983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00269543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.45 or 0.01014099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,444.40 or 1.00020052 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.00606873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

