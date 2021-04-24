Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.43). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 72,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,232. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

