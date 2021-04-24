GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Reaches $21.54 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $312,842.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00650010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.06 or 0.07724615 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.