GameCredits (GAME) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.73 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.95 or 0.00455588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

