GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 236.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GAN worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 523,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GAN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

