Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 3.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,722.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $371.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.53 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.78.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.