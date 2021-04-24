Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 3.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,722.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $371.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.53 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.78.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

