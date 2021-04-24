Garrison Asset Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,180 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

