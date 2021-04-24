Garrison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.50.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $358.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $190.55 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

