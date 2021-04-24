Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,612 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

