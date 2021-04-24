Gas (GAS) Trading Down 37.8% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $121.21 million and $33.75 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $11.97 or 0.00023944 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,847.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

