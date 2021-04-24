GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230.60 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. GateToken has a total market cap of $230.60 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00006139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00091288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00658559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.60 or 0.07523694 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

