GateToken (GT) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00006055 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $230.30 million and $6.71 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

