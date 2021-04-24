GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $858.86

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 858.86 ($11.22) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.15). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 909 ($11.88), with a volume of 199,718 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 863.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

In other GB Group news, insider Natalie Gammon bought 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £49,970.72 ($65,287.07).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

