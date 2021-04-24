GCN Coin Price Down 40.4% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $179,258.19 and approximately $115.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.25 or 0.00464661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002687 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

