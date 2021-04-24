Gems Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $489,241.58 and approximately $2,146.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gems has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00643114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.04 or 0.07724633 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.