Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells $97,650.00 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $367,185.00.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $35.24. 608,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,540. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBIO shares. William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.