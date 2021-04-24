Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $1.05 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00268099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.40 or 0.01024573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.31 or 1.00149833 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00610236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

