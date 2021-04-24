GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 329% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $240,083.98 and $26,942.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,407,921 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

