Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

GNFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $189.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

