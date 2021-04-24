Gentarium Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $116,433.17 and $38.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00267050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01017114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.05 or 1.00202827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.01 or 0.00599034 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,303,486 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars.

