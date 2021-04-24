Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. 1,480,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,372. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

