Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Genworth Financial worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.82 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

