GET Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00008751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.59 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00063347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.00642979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.89 or 0.07741715 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

