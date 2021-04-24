GHOST (GHOST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $641,378.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 106.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. GHOST has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $641,378.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GHOST has traded up 97% against the dollar. One GHOST coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00639309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.27 or 0.07740172 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST (GHOST) is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.