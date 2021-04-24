Giant (GIC) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $151,087.73 and approximately $204.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Giant has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00034749 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

