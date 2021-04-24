Gibson Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 25.9% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $92,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

